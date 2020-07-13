Protest for ‘affirmation and unity’ scheduled for Sunday at Van Eps Park

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Groups are organizing a protest against racial divisions in local and national communities on Sunday at Van Eps Park.

Groups are calling the protest an “interfaith gathering for affirmation and unity.” The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Sunday and will last 30 minutes.

Organizations hosting the event include: The Episcopal Diocese of South Dakota, House of Deliverance Church in Sioux Falls, Hindu Temple of Siouxland (HTOS), Islamic Center of Sioux Falls, Lutheran Social Services of South Dakota, Presentation Sisters of the Blessed Virgin Mary, South Dakota Faith in Public Life, South Dakota Synod, ELCA and South Dakota Voices for Peace.

Organizers say similar events will be scheduled in Aberdeen and Rapid City. People attending are asked to to wear masks and physical distancing measures will be in place.