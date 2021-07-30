Protest against mandatory COVID-19 vaccines outside of Sanford Health in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A group of people gathered outside Sanford Hospital in Sioux Falls to protest its move to mandatory COVID-19 vaccines for employees on Friday.

More than 100 people stood in front of the Sanford Medical Center in Sioux Falls to protest the vaccine requirement.

Sanford made the announcement to mandate COVID-19 vaccines for all employees on Thursday, July 22. Sanford Health says all employees with Sanford and the Good Samaritan Society will be required to get vaccinated to “ensure the safest possible environment for patients, residents and staff during the pandemic.”

The spread of the Delta variant across the country has led to a push to get more people vaccinated.

Organizers of the event say the protest is for anyone being forced to get the vaccine at their workplace.

I’m out in front of the main entrance of the Sanford Medical Center where a hundred or more people have lined the streets to protest mandatory COVID-19 vaccines. #KELONews pic.twitter.com/GKyW2vaytf — Lauren Soulek (@KELOLaurenS) July 30, 2021

Sanford says employees are already required to have several other vaccines including the annual flu shot. Under the new policy, any COVID-19 vaccine received in the past 12 months will qualify for the 2021 requirement.

Sanford’s announcement follows the American Hospital Association, which supported hospitals and health systems implementing mandatory COVID-19 vaccine policies for health care workers.

This is a developing story. Stay with KELOLAND News on-air and online for the latest details.