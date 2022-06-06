MINNEHAHA COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot to enjoy about the summer season, but finding ticks on yourself isn’t one of them.

“We are in full-blown tick season,” Sanford certified nurse practitioner Nichole Krier said.

Krier says the bugs like moisture, tall grass, and heavily wooded areas.

“And some of those disease-carrying ticks are actually more prevalent in the areas where you would find deer or rodents, like mice,” Krier said.

To help protect yourself against ticks, you can wear clothes that cover your arms and legs.

You can also tuck your pant legs into your socks.

Bicyclist Brad Helm makes sure to cover up when he’s outdoors, mostly to fend off ticks.

“I dress this way most of the time. If it’s 80 degrees, if it’s 60 degrees,” Helm said.

“You can use DEET, but we recommend that you do not put that directly on your skin, so spraying it on your clothes and really you should avoid use in children,” Krier said.

Of course, after spending time outdoors you’ll want to do a thorough check of your body to make sure you’re tick-free.

“Most often times ticks do not transfer any type of illness until they’ve been attached for at least 36 hours,” Krier said.

Krier says it’s best to remove any ticks within a couple hours of being outdoors.

Krier recommends showering to wash away any ticks that might not be attached, and then checking your skin.

Click here for tips on how to keep your pets safe from ticks.