Protecting yourself against the cold

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s a frigid day across KELOLAND, and that’s not going to be changing anytime soon.

Temperatures will be hovering above and below zero through the weekend.

“Anytime the weather gets really cold, especially in conjunction with the wind, frostbite is always a concern. It’s primarily an issue for the exposed areas, particularly your face, your fingers, and your toes,” Avera Emergency Medicine Physician Dr. Heeyoung Wang said.

That’s why you’ll want to cover up and skin and dress in layers.

Some of the signs of cold-related injuries are pain, initially, then numbness, and discoloration.

“The issue with frostbite is you may not see a lot of the injury pattern right away and, unfortunately, the extent of the injury isn’t apparent until after we re-warm the area and kind of see the extent of the injury, so it is rather hard upfront to figure out to what degree injury has occurred until after the fact,” Wang said.

Wang is also reminding people to be aware of ice as they’re walking.

He says if the area is snow-covered, you should assume there’s ice.