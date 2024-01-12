SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — With a winter spell cast over Sioux Falls, people are protecting themselves against the cold. Some animals may need a little more care too.

“There’s a larger population of outdoor cats so if you’re a more rural property with farm cats, just making sure that they have access to a well-insulated building of some kind. If your dog goes outside and is either hesitating to go outside or is already right back at the door, let them in. They’re probably too cold,” said Humane Welfare Director Caley Harr.

Different pet breeds can tolerate different weather conditions. Leia, a one-year-old Standard Poodle loves being outdoors in the snow, but her owners, Anne Mayrose and Evan Tau, know that in this weather, they need to limit her time.

“She shouldn’t be outside as much as she wants to be, so we have to kind of pull her in. When it’s in the negatives though, she runs outside and then she’s all of a sudden like ‘Oh it’s like really cold’ and you can tell because she doesn’t want to put her paws down on the ground,” said Mayrose.

Like us, animals’ bodies have similar responses to the cold.

“If they are a shorter hair coat and you can see their belly or their ears or you can see their toe pads or anything like that, they’re going to get bright red just like we do when we’re outside and we’re cold. They’re going to get very flushed,” said Harr.

But there are resources to help your dog stay warm in winter conditions.

“Clothes for dogs are actually helpful. I’ve seen a lot of dogs that do not mind being dressed up and actually prefer it,” said Harr.