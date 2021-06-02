Protecting your business from cyberattacks

MADISON, S.D. (KELO) – Shifts are getting back to normal at meatpacking plants around the world following a cyber attack on JBS Foods. These kinds of threats are becoming more common. In just the last year, hackers have targeted at least 40 food companies.

A ransomware attack on the meat processing company not only affected plants around the world, but also right here in KELOLAND – canceling several shifts at the JBS pork plant in Worthington, Minnesota.

Rob Honomichl, who is an instructor of computer and cyber sciences at Dakota State University says these kinds of attacks are not new.

“Ransomware attacks have been around for a long time and that’s kind of what we are seeing the most of them are, ransomware attacks are ways people can make money really quickly because they hold all your stuff ransom until you pay it out or if you can figure it out without paying the bad guy,” instructor of computer and cyber sciences, DSU, Rob Honomichl said.

And they can target anyone.

“Ransomware attacks schools, they attack businesses of all sizes, wherever you have people that are answering emails or clicking, you run that risk,” Honomichl said.

Honomichl says educating your workforce is important for businesses.

“I think the big part is the password and having the ability to change it and really enforcing it, I think the other part is making people aware that when emails come through, if they seem a little weird, take time to think, does this seem right,” Honomichl said.

He also suggests having a good firewall to help protect against cyber traffic coming in.