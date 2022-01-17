‘Protecting this piece of history’: Restoration underway at the Tuthill Park House

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Renovations are underway at the Tuthill Park House in Sioux Falls.

The 1874 farmhouse is a well known landmark in Sioux Falls and used as an event venue. However, after a tornado hit the city a few years ago, repairs were needed on the outside of the structure. And that lead to an even bigger restoration project.

Around 145 years ago, William Howie, a founding father of Sioux Falls built the historic homestead. It was later purchased by the Tuthill family, who went on to gift it to the city. Now, it stands as a reminder of the town’s past, thanks to residents who are working to restore the structure.

“It’s part of the history of Sioux Falls when you think about it. It tells the story of this park and it speaks to the benevolence of the Tuthill family, of their generosity, the citizens or the members of our community can enjoy this beautiful home the gardens and everything,” said Kathy English, resource committee member.

What started as replacing the roof and siding, turned into a restoration project.

“We’re going to replace all the windows, we’re going to replace all the siding, we replaced the roofing, all new flooring, the plaster work on the second floor was really beat up after it kind of turned into the attic space so we stripped all that out and are cleaning that up. Then all new, time sensitive mill work is going to go back in,” said Jon Beatch, Beatch Construction.

They hope to have the venue ready for rent by June 1.

“It’s used for weddings, and now that the upstairs is opened that will be a place for brides to get dressed and things. It’s used for holiday parties, family reunions, it’s used for all kinds of memory making events,” said English.

Preserving a piece of history for generations to come.

“Once a piece of history is gone, it’s gone, protecting this piece of history, this historical home,” said English.

The total cost of the project is around $350,000 dollars. If you are interested in making a donation, you can do so here.