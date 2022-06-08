SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — New protected spaces for pedestrians and bicyclists are planned to be installed in Sioux Falls tomorrow, June 9.

The Health Department’s Live Well Sioux Falls program announced a protected bike lane at 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue and a pedestrian “bump-out” at 11th Street and Dakota Avenue in the downtown area.

The designs for the protected areas comes from a quick build infrastructure project from DezignLine.

Funding for the project came from an AARP Community Challenge Grant, which was awarded to Live Well Sioux Falls. The grand program gives funding to communities across the country, with focuses on local transportation, housing, public spaces, and more.

Courtesy of Sioux Falls Health Department

Courtesy of Sioux Falls Health Department

The 49th Street and Oxbow Avenue protected bike lane will have an on-street routed to connect cyclists to parts of the recreational trail.

The 11th Street and Dakota Avenue curb extension will make a barrier between pedestrians and traffic, along with creating a shorter distance across Dakota Avenue.