LINCOLN COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — If you regularly drive near Harrisburg, you might want to take note of a future road closure.

According to the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, starting Monday, April 11, contractors will be closing Prospect St (272nd St) from just east of Cliff Ave to the railroad tracks in Harrisburg.

Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office

According to a Facebook post, if you are traveling west, you will still be able to access the business and residential area by using Dynamic Ave.

No estimated end date was given for the road closure at this time.