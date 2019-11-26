Prosecutors want prison for South Dakota man linked to agent

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) – Federal prosecutors are seeking prison time for a longtime conservative operative who was linked to a Russian agent.

Paul Erickson is scheduled to appear before a federal judge Tuesday to plead guilty to wire fraud and money laundering. The charges are for fraudulent investment schemes he operated for many years, not his relationship with the agent.

According to his plea deal, the judge may also force Erickson to repay the money he took from investors. But it’s not clear whether Erickson’s victims will see any money as he’s failed to make court-imposed payments in the past.

Erickson dated Maria Butina, who was deported earlier this year after admitting she sought to infiltrate conservative U.S. political groups.