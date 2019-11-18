Prosecutors link two Chicago men to a dozen Sioux Falls drug overdoses and several deaths

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Federal prosecutors say two Chicago men are behind a dozen drug overdoses in Sioux Falls and several deaths.

Monday kicked off week two of the trial against Maurice Cathey and Corrod Phillips.

Several people who witnessed overdoses and called for help took the stand. Prosecutors also played those 911 calls for the jury.

The prosecution alleges that either Cathey or Phillips supplied the drugs that led to overdoses.

Police who are investigating the cases also testified.

The trial is expected to run at least through mid-week.