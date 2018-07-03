Prosecutors Considering Charges Against Rapid City Priest For Stealing Donations

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Prosecutors are considering charges against a Rapid City priest who acknowledged he was responsible for stealing from the weekly donations at a church.

The Rapid City Diocese read a letter at all of its churches Sunday to inform parishioners of the investigation involving Marcin Garbacz.

