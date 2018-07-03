Local News

Prosecutors Considering Charges Against Rapid City Priest For Stealing Donations

Posted: Jul 03, 2018 05:38 AM CDT

Updated: Jul 03, 2018 05:38 AM CDT

RAPID CITY, S.D. - Prosecutors are considering charges against a Rapid City priest who acknowledged he was responsible for stealing from the weekly donations at a church.

The Rapid City Diocese read a letter at all of its churches Sunday to inform parishioners of the investigation involving Marcin Garbacz.
 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Latest News - Local

Trending Stories

Click here for full weather details!

Don't Miss

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Emerald Ash Borer In KELOLAND

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Holiday Vacations Blue Danube River Cruise

KELOLAND Investigates
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

KELOLAND Investigates