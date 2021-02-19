Prosecutors blame current South Dakota laws in challenging fatal crashes

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — News that South Dakota’s attorney general won’t face serious charges after hitting and killing a man on the shoulder of a highway has some people questioning whether South Dakota needs to update its laws.

Jason Ravnsborg faces three misdemeanor charges for his driving leading up to the crash that killed Joe Boever last September. Prosecutors explained that under state law he can’t face more serious charges.

In South Dakota, for a driver to be charged with vehicular manslaughter, they must be drunk or high and driving in a negligent manner.

This isn’t the first time the law has come into question. In March of 2018, 19-year-old Caitlyn Carman was waiting to make a left-turn on Highway 42 when another driver rear-ended her and pushed her vehicle into the path of an oncoming semi.

Carman died and her little brother was hurt. The man who rear-ended her hadn’t been drinking or using drugs, so he was only ticketed for careless driving. A judge later sentenced him to a $120 fine.

“No matter what the outcome was going to be, it was never going to do adequate justice. This outcome is just incomprehensible. This is just wrong,” Barb Olson, Caitlyn’s mom said.

Tonight on KELOLAND News, we’re going to check back in with Olson to talk about South Dakota’s laws and her efforts to change them.