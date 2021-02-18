Prosecutor will announce decision in fatal crash involving South Dakota AG Thursday afternoon

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — A prosecutor will be announcing Thursday whether criminal charges will be filed against South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg.

A crash report says Ravnsborg was distracted on September 12, 2020, and driving on the shoulder of Highway 14 west of Highmore when he hit and killed Joe Boever. Initially, Ravnsborg said he wasn’t sure what he hit; he thought maybe it was a deer.

The next morning, he drove back and discovered Boever’s body near the highway.

The prosecutor will be holding a briefing at 1:30 p.m. CT from the Capitol building in Pierre. You can watch the briefing live on KELOLAND.com and KELO-TV at that time.