Prosecutor says officer was justified in shooting armed teen

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) – An eastern South Dakota prosecutor says a Rapid City police officer who shot and seriously wounded an armed teenager will not be charged.

Minnehaha County State’s Attorney Daniel Haggar was asked to review the investigation into the Dec. 25 shooting. Haggar says the officer acted in “an objectively reasonable manner” and the shooting was justified. Authorities say the shooting happened after a routine traffic stop in Rapid City.

A 15-year-old boy eventually exited the vehicle with a 12-gauge shotgun in one hand and a bottle of liquor in the other hand. Investigators say the suspect ignored commands to put down the gun and instead pointed it at the officer, at which time the officer fired.