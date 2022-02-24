PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — The question of whether or not to recommend the impeachment of South Dakota Attorney General Jason Ravnsborg persists, and on Thursday a panel of lawmakers heard testimony as they weigh that question. The House Select Committee on Investigation heard from attorneys who prosecuted Ravnsborg in this case. The attorney general was driving a car that struck and killed pedestrian Joe Boever in September 2020.

“Something happened that he went outside the lane of travel, but did that equal reckless, did that equal distracted, I don’t agree with that. People go outside a lane of travel all the time, and we’re certainly not prosecuting them for reckless driving,” said Michael Moore, who is state’s attorney for Beadle County.

Emily Sovell, deputy state’s attorney for Hyde County who led the prosecution of Ravnsborg, shared why she was opposed to the release of interviews of Ravnsborg posted to the state Department of Public Safety’s website in February 2021.

“The case was still ongoing,” Sovell said. “We hadn’t had an arraignment, it was certainly not within the norm of any case I had been involved with, and it’s something that our Supreme Court has helped us to protect this, to prevent this from coming out.”

“I’ve never been involved in a case where the interview of the defendant has been released to the press I think at all, and especially while the case is pending … it’s an ethical violation for me as a prosecutor,” Moore said. “I, even though it was done by another party, that’s my case and I could be disciplined for that happening.”

KELOLAND News reached out to Craig Price, cabinet secretary for the South Dakota Department of Public Safety, for his thoughts. He shared the following statement on Twitter: “As we heard today and I’ve known since Sept. 2020, this was a first class investigation. I’m proud of the officers who dedicated so much time to seeking the truth.”

The attorney general eventually faced three misdemeanor charges related to his driving but not Boever’s death. The careless driving was dropped in a plea deal; his attorney entered a plea of “no contest” on his behalf to charges of driving outside the lane and operating a motor vehicle while using a mobile electronic device.

The House Select Committee on Investigation is next going to meet on Thursday, March 10.