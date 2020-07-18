Proposed changes to S.D. pheasant hunting season

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – South Dakota is about two and a half months away from pheasant hunting season, but the state’s Game, Fish and Parks department is proposing some changes. If these proposed changes get approved, the season would be a little longer than normal.

Hunters would have an extra two hours to head outdoors on the start day and extra days in January to hunt before the season ends. Normally the season ends on the first Sunday of January, but these changes would bump the end day to January 31. Hunters would also be able to take four roosters a day instead of the regular three.



“I think, in the end, they’re going to actually make our numbers stronger in the long run. Like I talked about, having that additional harvest on roosters could help carry more hens over to the springtime. It’s another opportunity to get out there, it’s more opportunity to get out there, so I think they’re all really positive,” Matt Morlock, the state coordinator for Pheasants Forever said.

The Game, Fish and Parks Department has also been working with the state tourism department to get more hunters from outside the state to hunt in South Dakota.

KELOLAND’s Lauren Soulek will have additional details on these proposed changes tonight on KELOLAND Weekend News at 10.

