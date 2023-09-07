SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The agency that answers 911 calls in Sioux Falls and across Minnehaha County could be getting restructured.

Dispatchers at Metro Communications help deliver emergency help to people in Minnehaha County.

The independent agency has more than 50 employees.

“This team has all the players that they need. They have a lot of great talent, and they certainly have great passion. What we need is to just give them the tools they need to thrive, ” Metro Communications interim director Michael Gramlick said.

City and county leaders say they have a plan to help the 911 dispatch center run more efficiently.

Right now, it doesn’t have dedicated staff for support services such as legal or HR.

“I’ll be the first to address this. We’ve had 3 or 4 directors in the last 10 years in this position. And I will guarantee you that one of the biggest challenges they will point out is the lack of support services they have to carry out the mission of that agency,” Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken said.

That’s why the city and county have announced an intent to restructure Metro Communications.

The proposal would move the dispatch service to a newly-created office under the City of Sioux Falls, which already has those support services in place.

“This is the right thing to do. They need a home. The employees need a home,” Minnehaha County Sheriff Mike Milstead said.

“As our population grows in Minnehaha County we must continue to evaluate what’s best for our communities and collaborate on those decisions like this,” Minnehaha County Commissioner Gerald Beninga said.

Leaders say the plan is budget-neutral and communities across the county will continue to be served.

A new joint powers agreement will be up for consideration at the Joint City Council and Minnehaha County Commission meeting on September 26th.

Metro’s current governing council includes two county commissioners, two city councilors, and the mayor.

Under the proposal, that group would transition to an executive committee and would add the fire and police chiefs and the sheriff.

If approved, the plan would take affect on January 1st.