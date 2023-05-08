RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Investigators in Rapid City are looking into what sparked a fire in the central part of town over the weekend.

Officials say it happened just before 9:30 p.m. Friday in the 100 block of East St. Charles Street.

Crews arriving on the scene found fire coming from the back of a home.

Authorities say explosions were going off before and as crews arrived. Some propane bottles and other fuel canisters were exploding from the fire.

The homeowner was not home at the time of the fire.

No one was hurt.