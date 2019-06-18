Pronghorn fawn in Custer State Park

CUSTER STATE PARK, S.D. (KELO) -- A pronghorn fawn was spotted in Custer State Park.

Officials with Custer State Park posted a picture on Twitter after staff spotted some pronghorn fawns! Wildlife experts say fawns take their first steps just 30 minutes after birth.

At four days old, they can outrun humans, and in one week, they are able to run faster than a horse.

