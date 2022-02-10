SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — A Sioux Falls pizza place is using its unique branding as a way to give back to a pet rescue.

Sunny’s Pizzeria has teamed up with Dakota Dachshund Rescue to help promote pet adoption, by attaching fliers with adoptable pets to the tops of their pizza boxes.

Dogs are the main focus when you first walk into Sunny’s Pizzeria. It’s what inspired its new mission to help customers find their forever pups through a partnership with Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

“Once a month we kind of take the available pets off their website and make little flyers and we tap it on our pizza boxes to kind of help awareness for Dakota Dachshund Rescue, and hopefully get some adoptable pets in some new homes,” said Jon Oppold, owner of Sunny’s Pizzeria.

“Just to get the word out, a little education. Not everybody is aware of the rescue groups in town, so Jon putting his flyers on the pizza boxes to tell people about the Dakota Dachshund Rescue and adopting or fostering the dogs is just amazing,” said Diane Wade, Founder and President of Dakota Dachshund Rescue.

Right now, the rescue is full with about 55 adoptable dogs in a variety of breeds. They are hoping that this simple flyer will help pair dogs with forever owners or foster homes.

“I really hope that we can double our number of foster homes in the area so we can help even more dogs,” said Wade.

“Really the whole point is to raise awareness, whether that means somebody adopts a puppy or maybe somebody donates money, somebody you know applies to be a dog owner, anyway that we can help, I think that these fliers can raise awareness which is kind of the whole point,” said Oppold.

If you are interested in adopting or fostering a pet or if you just want to look at some cute puppy photos, you can find pet profiles on Dakota Dachshund Rescue’s website.