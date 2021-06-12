Promoting adaptive sports at Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – This weekend, we’re seeing an opportunity for wheelchair athletes to learn tennis amid the hope that more people can participate in adaptive sports.

Hilary Muehlberger is a wheelchair tennis athlete and Miss Wheelchair America.

She came from Kansas City to play some tennis with athletes here in Sioux Falls today at Huether Family Match Pointe in Sioux Falls. Coaches from the United States Tennis Association also made the trip from Minneapolis to conduct the skills clinic.

Match Pointe is hoping to expand the idea of adaptive sports in the Midwest, which is a cause Muehlberger supports.

“Tennis has made me so much more confident and I love being able to share that with other people that might be newly injured or maybe just have never thought about trying sports before,” Hilary Muehlberger. Miss Wheelchair America, said. “So, talking about adaptive sports in general and playing tennis has been life-changing for me.”

Muehlberger was injured in 2015 in a car crash. A year later, she started playing wheelchair tennis.