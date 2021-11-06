Promising Futures Fund takes Sioux Falls middle schoolers to SDSU for football and ice cream

BROOKINGS, S.D. (KELO) – Saturday was a beautiful day for college football and maybe even ice cream. That’s what the day looked like for some middle schoolers. 104 students from Whittier and George McGovern Middle Schools got to enjoy two SDSU staples Saturday– football and ice cream.

Their trip to Brookings was sponsored by the Promising Futures Fund, a local non-profit which supports students attending schools in the Sioux Falls School District with high rates of poverty. The 7th and 8th grade football players got a chance to tour the Davis Dairy Plant, play catch with some SDSU football players and then attend the Dakota Maker game.

“This is huge for them,” Eric Hettinger, 7th grade football coach at McGovern Middle School said. “Like I said, they don’t, a lot of these kids won’t ever get this opportunity again and so just coming up to the stadium, seeing the college campus and watching some SDSU football, it’s just, it can be inspiring for a lot of these kids.”

The Promising Futures Fund is planning to lead other middle schoolers on trips to U-S-D and Augustana University for some other activities.