Promising Futures Fund helps donate more than 5,000 books to students

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Students are going through unprecedented times right now due to the pandemic, and many of them are facing challenges. That’s why it’s important to help kids have hope and a positive attitude about the future.

To help with that, the Promising Futures Fund along with donors purchased 5,500 copies of the book “How Full Is Your Bucket?” to give to students in Sioux Falls.

“Hopefully just provide a little bit of hope about the future, that this isn’t going to last forever and then secondarily is to encourage kids to read over the summer, read on their own, read with their families, but to keep up their reading skills as much as they can,” Steve Hildebrand, Chair of Promising Futures Fund said.

The books will be distributed to kindergarten through 5th graders in the 12 elementary schools with the highest rates of poverty.