BROOKINGS, S.D (KELO) –The big rival game against SDSU and USD women’s basketball was packed with fans, students and perhaps future students.

The 8th grade girls basketball teams from Ben Reifel, McGovern & Whittier Middle Schools gathered at SDSU this morning to walk in the shoes of a college student.

“I’m just excited to be here, to have new experiences,” Jardin Ramagos, Whittier.

This trip is part of the Promising Futures Fund. The Sioux Falls non-profit brings students in the Sioux Falls School District to tour colleges across the state.

“These are students that don’t often have the opportunity to visit a college campus early in their career. It’s an opportunity to just give them a chance to dream about what their future could be like,” said Steve Hildebrand, President.

The day began with a tour of the facilities, then some basketball practice on the SDSU women’s practice court.

“It makes me feel like one of the players, like I’m in college,” said Maudelia Needles, Whittier.

Afterwards, students sat down for a panel with SDSU students where they asked questions about attending college.

Then it was time for the big SDSU vs USD rival game.

As the game went on, students told me they would be keeping their eyes on the players.

“By watching the player’s skills, I can practice on and learn and get better,” Needles said.

Which is one of the many goals of the day.

“There’s an old saying that you cannot be what you cannot see. So that’s important for these young women, to see what they can be that they can be,” said Barry Dunn, President at SDSU.

After the game, the girls were able to meet the SDSU basketball team and answer any questions they had.