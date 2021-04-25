Prom night in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Sunday high school seniors in Sioux Falls are recalling a night of dancing and fun with friends because Saturday night was prom night for seniors in the Sioux Falls School District. It wasn’t the same as usual, though.

Prom night is a high school tradition that seniors in the Sioux Falls School District weren’t sure they’d get after the cancelation of last year’s prom because of COVID-19.

But Saturday night those uncertainties went out the door as they stepped onto the dance floor with their classmates. Traditionally, each high school hosts a grand march and dance for their seniors. However, this year, the school district only sanctioned the grand marches. So, senior parents came together to host off-site events.

“You know, it’s almost like Footloose the movie,” senior parent Heather Taylor said. “You know, you kind of liken it to, you know, you’ve had these restrictions and this is a night where they get to dance and they get to cut loose and they get to be with their peers and really, really enjoy themselves.”

Roosevelt and Washington High School parents also planned to host off-site events for their senior classes Saturday night night.