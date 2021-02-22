Prom for Rapid City Schools is rescheduled

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Prom is back on at Rapid City Area Schools, just a little later than expected.

Last week, Rapid City Area Schools, along with other school districts in South Dakota, made the decision to cancel prom.

“We had lengthy discussion, met with the high school principals and members of my senior staff, really looked at this from all angles. I also consulted with Monument Health. And it was just very unanimous that no one felt comfortable having what would be super spreader event potentially leading into the final few weeks of school and up to graduation,” Simon said.

Superintendent Lori Simon says the school district’s goal is to keep students healthy, keep them in class, and for them to make it to graduation.

“We want to stay there, finish the school year strong, see our kids walk the stage, and we just don’t want to jeopardize that in any way,” Simon said.

In response, Brad Murdoc Jurgensen, with HomeSlice Media, decided to offer some help.

“It started as a, ‘What can we do to help?’ Not a, ‘Well, we’re going to get through this.’ But is there a way we can get creative and come up with something. I think a lot of parents and businesses had the same thought. So it was a lot of phone calls and a lot emails and here we are,” Jurgensen said.

Jurgensen and Simon announced today that the prom will be held in the Monument Civic Center the evening after graduation day. Jurgensen says there will be more details of the event to come.

“I think everything in 2020, 21 is a little different at the very least. I just hope it’s a great experience overall,” Jurgensen said.

The Superintendent for the Rapid City School District says all schools have been able to remain in “Level One” since Thanksgiving break. Currently, there are 19 active cases of COVID-19 in the district.