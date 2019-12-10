Project Warm Up this Saturday

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s getting colder in KELOLAND, but one program is looking to warm things up for kids and families in need.

For the past 13 years, Tracy Vik has been running project warm up. This year marks number 14 and she’s looking for all the help she can get.

Fifth-grader Julia Bauer is staying inside from a cold recess. She’s wrapped up inside working on assembling fleece blankets for this year’s Project Warm-Up.

“Sometimes during recess, because before lunch we have recess so sometimes, we come in during our recess and after school, I go to an after-school program and there’s a recess in that, so I come during that,” Bauer said.

Other times she’s usually joined by fellow classmates. They prep fleece blankets for those in the school system who need help.

“We have kids that go through medical hardships, or they’ve lost their family or they’ve been taken away from their family. Maybe they’ve lost their home to a fire, flood, or tornado,” said Vik, Principal of Sonia Sotomayor and Co-founder of Project Warm Up.

Vik started this program back in 2006 with her daughter. Cut to present day, and with the help of volunteers, she’s donated 22,500 blankets.

“We just want to give each of them a blanket they can just wrap themselves around in and just know that people out there care about them,” Vik said.

People like the hundreds of volunteers who help out every year on project day.

“We usually get about 5 to 6 hundred volunteers that come and join us on that day. You can come when you want. Stay as long as you want,” Vik said.

Bauer and her family help out too.

“Everyone is giving an act of kindness and everyone is helping out, and it’s not only a couple of people it’s lots of people that can help lots of people and do a little thing,” Bauer said.

They’ve already collected 808 blankets this year. Their goal is to get at least 1,200, and the donations don’t stop rolling in after this Saturday.

“We have people that next week will be making blankets and we certainly will be getting them out. We know that there’s a lot of people making them over Christmas break, so in January we’ll be able to restock our shelves a little bit and make sure that we have them when the need arises,” Vik said.

Project Warm-up goes from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, December 14th at Sonia Sotomayor. You can visit the Project Warm Up website for more information.