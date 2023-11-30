SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Volunteers are preparing to make thousands of blankets for those in need. Project Warm Up takes place this weekend at Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School.

Since its founding in 2006, Project Warm-Up has shared around 37,000 blankets with adults and kids in the Sioux Falls area. And this Saturday they’re hoping to add 3,000 more to that number.

“Feels good knowing that someone is able to have a blanket to stay warm,” said Isaac Jones, 5th grader.

Isaac and his grandma Katharine Myren have been making blankets for Project Warm-Up for the last five years….

“Helping out at the school, I feel like I’m benefiting more than them. I’m benefiting all the kids and it’s very rewarding,” volunteer Katharine Myren said.

These two will be among others cutting thousands of yards of fleece and tying blankets this Saturday. Coordinator Tracy Vik says they’ll need even more volunteers for the event.

“They can also bring blankets that they’ve made with their club or their team or their family and friends and drop them off that day. We have requests from the school counselors and social workers from the Sioux Falls School District in excess of 1,000 blankets. And our goal is to get those out to kids before the long holiday break,” Vik said.

These blankets will also be distributed to other organizations and non-profits in Sioux Falls.

“There is high need, but there’s also a lot of people who are willing to donate their time, their funds, or their talents to help others in need. And that is the most heartwarming thing you can imagine,” Vik said.

As the need continues to grow, these two say they will continue working to ensure no one is cold this holiday season.

The event will take place at Sonia Sotomayor from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. this Saturday. Project Warm-Up is ran entirely on donations and volunteer work.

You can donate any of the options below:

Cash, JoAnn Fabric gift card and Checks (made out to Project Warm-Up) can be mailed or delivered to Sonia Sotomayor Elementary School, 1510 S Lake Ave. , Sioux Falls, SD 57105.

JoAnn Fabric E-Gift can be emailed to Tracy.vik@k12.sd.us