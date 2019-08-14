Project SOS needs character backpacks

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The Banquet needs your help making sure the area’s youngest students ready for the first day of school.

With the Project SOS giveaway just days away, The Banquet is in desperate need of character backpacks.

Princesses and superheroes and other characters are especially popular with children going into preschool and kindergarten.

Unfortunately, not many people have donated them this year and there isn’t much time until the giveaway.

This Saturday, kids of all ages will be able to pick up bags packed with school supplies at Whittier Middle School.

The giveaway starts at 9 a.m. and goes until 4 p.m.

If your family needs help getting ready for school, your child needs to be present so they can pick out their own backpack.

You also need to make sure your child has form of identification.