SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – Pencils, notebooks and markers — those are just some of the essentials students will need as they head back to school. But the price of all those schools supplies adds up. One event in Sioux Falls aims to offer families some relief.

The start of the school year is just around the corner for senior Tyra Good Face.

And thanks to Project SOS she has the items she needs to be successful in the classroom.

“I love teal and I love green so it’s just the best combination of both, so what we get in the backpacks is notebooks, folders, extra paper, pens, pencils, we get a toothbrush as well,” student, Tyra Good Face said.

Tuesday was the first day of the annual school supply and backpack giveaway put on by The Banquet.

Volunteers make sure the kids get the supplies they need.

“Each backpack is packed for grade specific for Sioux Falls public, so if somebody comes, like I just helped a family from Dell Rapids and so we swapped out the items that Dell Rapids needs that are different from Sioux Falls and we made that bag for the kid, so every kid should have pretty much everything that they need to go back to school,” executive director, Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

Last year around 4,700 backpacks were given away, just today, about 400 are going to be distributed to families.

“We are impacting a lot of families in our community and when you think about especially this year with inflation, food, and gas and everything being so expensive, this is just kind of a nice little boost for families that are struggling this year,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

Families can register for a day and time over the next few weeks to get their school supplies.

If you’re interested in volunteering or getting a backpack, we’ve provided links here.

An event helping students start the school year off on the right foot.

“I just want to say thank you and thank you for helping everyone in this community,” Good Face said.

