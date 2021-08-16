Project SOS begins backpack giveaways

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — School starts next week in Sioux Falls and a lot of families have been doing their back-to-school shopping.

Unfortunately some people can’t afford to buy their children all the school supplies they need, but there’s a way you can help.

From floor to ceiling, you’ll find just about every kind of school supply a child would need here at The Banquet.

“So this week, we’ll be giving out thousands of backpacks to children in our community whose parents could not afford those items,” Banquet Executive Director Tamera Jerke-Liesinger said.

It’s all part of Project SOS, Supply Our Students. This week is going to be busy for the volunteers who distribute the backpacks, but you can also still help.

“Even though we’ve started the giveaway, there are still some things we could use the biggest need we have right now is composition books, and we could also use some two-pocket folders,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

The school supplies aren’t just for kids in the Sioux Falls School District. They also get distributed to students in surrounding communities.

That’s why The Banquet collects school supplies year-round to help with the growing need.

“Last year 6,500 bags were given out so when we say we are making an impact in our community we really really are,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

An impact that starts with you.

“So if you see something after school starts and it goes on clearance and if you want to buy that up and bring it down to us we would be very very grateful,” Jerke-Liesinger said.

If your child needs a backpack with school supplies, click here to register them or call the 211 Helpline Center.