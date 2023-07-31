SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — As back-to-school season approaches, parents and kids are starting to gather their school supplies. Just in time, Project S.O.S will start its backpack giveaways Tuesday.

Volunteers are hard at work, making sure every child has the tools they need to succeed.

“It’s wonderful to have those kids going back to school with all of the supplies that they need and not having the social stigma of starting school without the needed supplies,” said Deb Qualseth, Project S.O.S volunteer.

This year, Project S.O.S expects to give out more than 6,000 backpacks filled with folders, pencils and notebooks.

“It is just so humbling. When we see people from our community, they don’t have to come but they want to come, and they’re willing to come it just shows the generosity and good to human spirits of people in our community,” said Tamera Jerke-Liesinger, executive director of project S.O.S.

Although each bag is packed with supplies for the Sioux Falls public school district, anyone in the area can get a backpack fitted to their supply needs.

“If you live in one of the surrounding communities, say Harrisburg, Brandon or Hartford. We will then turn around and take that bag and we will custom fit that bag to Brandon’s school supply list. Harrisburg school supply list,” said Jerke-Liesinger.

Even the youngest volunteers, like 7-year-old Katie Hoier, are making a difference.

“I like helping people with stuff they can’t pay for,” said Hoier.

For longtime volunteer Qualseth, giving the backpacks to the kids is her favorite part.

“To see the shelves in the backroom fill up with the book bags that are filled with supplies waiting for kids to come and those smiles to happen,” said Qualseth.

Click here for volunteer opportunities or to register for a backpack.