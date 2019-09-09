Project NICE/KEEP underway in Sioux Falls this week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – After flooding this spring delayed the start of the city’s annual trash pickup, crews are finally out in neighborhoods across Sioux Falls for Project NICE and KEEP.

The weather may not be perfect, but that isn’t stopping city workers from cleaning up Sioux Falls neighborhoods.

It’s all part of Project Nice and Keep.

“Certain select neighborhoods can put unwanted items at the curb for the city to then haul away for free,” City of Sioux Falls Health Department, LuAnn Ford said.

Project Nice and KEEP starts September 9 and will run through September 13.

“We will take almost anything that you can take to the curb. The items that we won’t take are hazardous waste, vehicles, garbage, and electronics,” Ford said.

Many items are also recycled rather than taken to the landfill.

“Items such as mattresses, appliances, branches, those things are all collected separately and then recycled,” Ford said. “We have different crews that go by; we have rubbish crews, branch crews, tire crews.”

Ron Gorham put items out Sunday night. He says the city already cleaned up his neighborhood by this morning.

“You’ve got to take advantage of it, so I think it’s really nice that they do this. Every year is something different but it’s a great job,” Gorham said.

It’s a program aimed at keeping Sioux Falls looking its best.

“Neighborhoods learn what it takes to keep a property in full maintenance and then also a helping hand boost or something from the city to achieve that,” Ford said.

Ford says there are two areas of town the city is focusing on this year. She says you should have gotten a notification in the mail if crews will be coming to your neighborhood.