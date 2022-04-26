SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — There’s a lot of spring cleaning going on in Sioux Falls right now.

This year, the city’s Project NICE/KEEP is hitting the Terrace and McKennan Park neighborhoods.

Some helping hands saved Scott Zima some time as he makes improvements on his home in northcentral Sioux Falls.

Zima put some construction materials and chunks of concrete on his curb to be picked up during Project NICE/KEEP.

“Things that I would’ve had to haul to the landfill,” Sioux Falls resident Scott Zima said.

About 80 city employees are volunteering for the project, and they’re picking up all sorts of items.

“We see a lot of mattresses, a lot of furniture, toilets, clothing, every now and then the random…we just had a chicken coop, toys, just a lot of miscellaneous stuff that people need to get rid of,” Volunteer Erin McCaffrey said.

Pickup started Monday and runs through the work week.

“There is evidence that by maintaining a cleaner, healthier, and safer neighborhood, that it’s actually been shown to reduce crime rates. And there’s actually evidence to show that property values can be raised as well,” City of Sioux Falls Environment Health Manager Dominic Miller said.

Zima is thankful for the program.

“It helps me. I think it helps the whole neighborhood too. This whole area is improving everyday,” Zima said.

You can track the progress of the crews online.

If you live on the cleanup route, and the volunteers haven’t passed by your home yet you can still put items out on the curb.

Household garbage, animal waste, electronics, and hazardous materials won’t be accepted.