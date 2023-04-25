SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Sioux Falls city employees got to get out of the office Tuesday to help with Project Nice and Keep.

The annual event is put on by the public works department, but as you’re about to see, city employees from every department lend a helping hand.

“Basically it’s a neighborhood we select every year to do a cleanup,” Public Works Director Dustin Hanson said.

And this year that neighborhood is in the southwest part of the city by 65th and Galway.

Crews are busy picking up almost everything and anything….and we mean all kinds of, well you know.

Steve Lathrop usually makes a dump run, but now he won’t have to.

“This is a lot better, I don’t have to worry about loading up my truck and hauling out there I just stick it out here and let these guys pick it up, that’s great,” Steve said.

It’s also great for the city employees, who seem to be having a ball.

“Gives them the opportunity to get outside, today is an absolutely beautiful day to be doing some cleanup,” Hanson said.

“And they’re really happy we are out here, helping them clean up, they don’t have to go to the landfill so we can do it for them,” Charlie Putzier said.

Project Nice and Keep has been going on for 30 years and that’s probably why it seems like they know exactly how to do it.

“They are totally organized it is so nice, oh yeah, goes along with this nice day,” Karen Lathrop said.

They’ll continue with the cleanup work through Thursday.

Just a reminder, it’s illegal to go scavenging through the piles of junk that are set out on the curb.