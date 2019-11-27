Progress on tornado damage repairs continue at Avera Behavioral Health Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s been more than two months since three tornadoes hit parts of Sioux Falls. Avera’s Behavioral Health Center in the southwest part of town, is just one of the facilities that experienced significant damage. Crews have been hard at work to get things back up and running.

It’s been a busy couple months at the Avera Behavioral Health Center. Construction crews are making progress on areas damaged by September’s storm.

“Since that it’s pushed us to be very flexible, we set up three different units down in Yankton for a period of time, we’ve had multiple units throughout the city and I would say it’s moving along very quickly, our contractor Journey construction is doing an outstanding job of getting the need met,” assistant vice president Avera McKennan Behavioral Health, Thomas Otten said.

Three of the five units are now back open and work continues on the two remaining units.

“They took kind of a direct hit of that tornado, and there was a significant amount of damage, there was like a glass wall in the dining room, the whole wall was flying around in that day area,” Otten said.

The goal is to have everything fully operational by May of next year.

“The two units that took the direct hit of the tornado are not able to be occupied yet, and so we have one unit still down in Yankton, that would be our adult A unit, and we have one unit in the Prince of Peace space, that would be our child unit,” Otten said.

While crews continue to make progress, Otten says they’re thankful no one was significantly hurt.

“It’s been an incredible journey of hope, starting with that evening, we went through a direct hit from a tornado and didn’t have any significant injuries or loss of life, is a very important message through all this,” Otten said.

Otten says with help from the state and other Avera locations, they’ve been able to continue to serve patients. You can still call and speak with assessment counselors who can provide free mental health assessments at 1-800-691-4336.