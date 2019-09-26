Progress on 26th Street project

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Progress is being made on a major road construction project in Sioux Falls.

Video posted by the City of Sioux Falls shows what it looks like at the 26th street, Interstate 229 and Southeastern Avenue project. Steel beams are now up and crews are now working to install the deck for the bridge over Interstate 229 and the Big Sioux River.

All I-229 lanes and west side ramps are are open to traffic.

The project now moves into phase five which focuses on finishing the bridge.