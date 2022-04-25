LENNOX, S.D. (KELO) — Construction crews have started building a new showring and pole barn at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds. The project is generating excitement for exhibitors and fairgoers.

Construction of this phase at the Lincoln County Fairgrounds should be completed within the next week or two.

“Essentially it’s a 60 by 120 pole barn, it will be green and white for 4-H, and that’s where we will more or less have all of our events for this year’s achievement days will be in that showring,” said Chad Hazel, president of the Lincoln County Fairgrounds Foundation.

The building you see going up behind me will be the future showring, once that’s completed they will start adding barns for the specific animals.

“Everybody that I’ve talked to about it is pretty excited about it. It’s a nice opportunity with new facilities. In the old facilities they were a little bit crammed,” said Mike Bosma, chairman of the building and grounds committee.

The fairgrounds are no longer in the original Canton location, but are now in Lennox.

“Space was the biggest thing. The old fairgrounds was land locked, there was no chance of getting more ground, so this opportunity presented itself and the commissioners thought this was the best route,” said Hazel.

Achievement days will be happening at the new fairgrounds this year, but they will look a little different than normal.

“Each species will come for a day, have their show, then they will go home. There’s lots of other events planned for those days,” said Hazel.

Creating a new space ‘to make the best, better’.

“There’s excitement in the kids, we’re seeing some growth in our numbers, certainly in shooting sports, there will certainly be lots of opportunities in any area they have interest in,” said Bosma.

If everything goes as planned and they get all the funding they need, organizers say the fairgrounds will be completely done in 5 to 10 years.