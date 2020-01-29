Progress continues on Community Triage Center

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – It’s a big day for the future of the Community Triage Center in Sioux Falls. The center aims to serve as a place to help those suffering with mental health and addiction disorders.

The triage center is a collaboration between the City of Sioux Falls, Minnehaha County, Avera, and Sanford Health.

While the Community Triage Center project has been in the works for a few years, Wednesday, city, county, and health care officials signed the paperwork on how the new facility will operate.

It’s a big step in moving the project forward.

“We saw Sanford Health, Avera Health, the county, the city of Sioux falls, all coming together, signing bylaws, making financial investments, to ensure that people with mental health challenges, behavioral health challenges are getting the care and attention they deserve in our city,” Sioux Falls Mayor, Paul TenHaken said.

“It’s really about being part of the community, and wanting to make a difference, and wanting to make a change, what we know Sioux Falls is all about, and so we are so thankful for this opportunity,” president Sanford Health, Sioux Falls Market, Paul Hanson said.

Mayor TenHaken expects it to be open in fall of this year.

“I think the triage center will allow us to give our patients a bridge to hopefully full recovery, and back into the communities, so that’s really what this is all about,” President and CEO, Avera McKennan Hospital, Dave Flicek said.

TenHaken says this is a project that has been in the making for a long time.

“It’s been years of discussions and meetings, research, and site visits, today was the first step in actually establishing the facility, establishing the bylaws, and moving forward in Sioux Falls,” TenHaken said.

Making it a place that will soon be benefiting those in need.

“The hours that have gone into this to get us to this point, a signing seems so anticlamtic but the work that’s been done, thank you to everyone because it has been a labor of love and this is going to be a great thing for our community,” Minnehaha County Commissioner, Dean Karsky said.

Mayor TenHaken says the next steps include funding contributions and issuing a request for proposals for a service provider. He expects the triage center to start seeing patients by the end of the year.