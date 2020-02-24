Progress continues at State Theatre

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Work is moving forward at the historic State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls.

Journey Group Construction posted photos from inside the theatre on social media Monday morning. Officials said the scaffolding has been removed as all the intricate painting has been completed. Next, the theatre will have outlets installed, followed by theatre seating and flooring.

The State Theatre, located on Phillips Avenue in Downtown Sioux Falls, has been closed since 1991. The theatre is scheduled to reopen in mid-2020 as a luxury movie theatre.

Photo from Journey Group.