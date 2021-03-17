Progress at Ben Reifel Middle School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Ben Reifel middle school is set to be completed by mid summer and ready for students in the fall.

Ben Reifel Middle School in Sioux Falls is making progress towards its June 1st completion date. With the walls already up, Principal Shane Hieronimus says the next step is working on the interior.

“We have house areas that are coming together with paint on the walls, carpet being installed. And so it’s really starting to look and feel like a school,” Hieronimus said.

No images of the interior are available yet, though he says a walk-through video will be released next week.

For now, he says a main focus will be helping future students of the middle school transition.

“We’ll get some students from, currently that are attending Patrick Henry middle school in Whittier middle school. So the administration and our counselors and our athletic coordinator have gone out to get those kids excited about coming to Ben Reifel,” Hieronimus said.

This summer, the Bison Boost program will also be available for incoming sixth-graders to get adjusted to not only a new location but also coming to middle school for the very first time.

“Getting into their locker, going through the lunchroom, because that’s all different, going through a schedule where they’re rotating every period, which is different than a traditional elementary, obviously,” Hieronimus said.

Distance learning will also be an option for future Ben Reifel students, and that option could continue even beyond the pandemic.

“I think what will determine that is the number of students and families that get involved in it. I think what, you know, the ultimate goal is giving families multiple pathways to education. And if this is a pathway that will work with families and that we can provide a good quality education, then definitely that would be a pathway,” Hieronimus said.

Hieronimus adds that open house opportunities will also be offered for families to come tour the school.