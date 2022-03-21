SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Schools across KELOLAND, and the country, have been providing students with free meals since the early days of the pandemic. That program will soon come to an end.

The program supplying free meals to school children expires in June and was left out of the new federal spending package, meaning most students will be paying for food come fall.

“We want to be proactive, we want to be as helpful as we can because that first month when we get there back to school and find out oh yeah, I haven’t had to pay for meals for two years is going to impact them. We need families to plan, plan, and plan,” Child Nutrition Coordinator Gay Anderson said.

Gay Anderson is the Child Nutrition Coordinator for the Sioux Falls School District. She says two years ago high school students were paying $3 per meal. That number is likely to increase.

“When you’ve got one, two, or three kids and start multiplying about 20 days average, what they have been able to save that’s something that we really need families to focus on,” Anderson said.

The new school year is still more than five months away, but Anderson says it’s never too early to start setting aside money.

“What we want to do is capture our families now so that they aren’t hit with that sticker shock the first day of school or the first 30 days of school,” Anderson said.

She also encourages families to fill out a free and reduced priced meal application.

“We sent a message out to all of our district families last night and we had overnight 97 applications come in,” Anderson said.

You’ll need to reapply after July 1st, but applying now gives you a grace period next fall.

“If you actually have an application on file with us, that first month of school you have time to reapply and get reset up again,” Anderson said.

Important reminders as school meals will once again come with a price tag.