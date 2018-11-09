Program Helps Worker Retention In Brookings

BROOKINGS, SD - Attracting workers to South Dakota is, well, a lot of work. Keeping them is also a full-time job. There's a program helping people who just moved to Brookings. It's called Beyond Connections. It's a way for new people in Brookings to get better acquainted with their surroundings. The program is part of the Brookings Economic Development Corporation, and it started a year ago when employers said they needed a way to keep people in town. A recent addition to South Dakota State University says it has been a great resource.

When it comes to politics, SDSU political science professor Lisa Hager usually has all the answers for curious students.

"We have very active students," Hager said.

The recent Brookings transplant had her own questions when she moved there.

"Where should I go get my haircut? Where was a dry cleaner. That was a big one," Hager said.

Eventually, Hager found BEDC Workforce Development Coordinator Stacy Aesoph and Beyond Connections. Aesoph says the goal is to keep new employees from moving away.

"They maybe just don't feel welcomed. Or maybe they didn't quite put roots down, so it's really key they make connections within the community so they do stay," SA said.

The program offers social events, activities, and opportunities to make out-of-towners feel at home.

"It's really important to reach out to people, and especially have it be more than just somebody from the community who comes to your house with a welcome basket. This is actually something where you can get to know other new residents and get to know them," Hager said.

When it comes jobs, Beyond Connections may be the answer to keeping them filled.

"If you know there are groups out there like Beyond Connections that are trying to reach new people, that's super beneficial," Hager said.

Beyond Connections has more opportunities for new professionals of all ages.