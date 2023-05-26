SIOUX FALLS, S.D (KELO) — The Sioux Falls district is ending its long-time after-school program Kids Inc. after this summer and replacing it with a collaborative community approach.

Students across the Sioux Falls School District celebrated the end of another year Friday.

“We had a lot of parties and we also got to watch some movies. And mostly we’re just hanging out,” 5th grader at Hawthorne Elementary Maxx Sheffield said.

While students are preparing for summer break…

“I’m excited to go to basketball camp. And I’m excited to go to my new school,” 5th grader at Hawthorne Elementary Josylnn Mousseau said.

The district is also preparing for some changes. This will be the last summer for the Kid’s Inc. program.

“Four of our six sites {Oscar Howe, Harvey Dunn, Susan B. Anthony, Discovery} are being operated by the Sioux Falls School District, through our Kids Inc program. Two of our sites {Terry Redline, Garfield} our Volunteers of America staff are helping take the lead on those,” Rebecca Wimmer, coordinator for after-school programs and community partnerships, said.

“That kind of gives us a little opportunity to pilot some of those things that we’ll be seeing next year, as we move into the Community Learning Center summer program,” Wimmer said.

Starting in the fall, the district will move into its new Community Learning Center model. This program will take place at the 22 elementary schools and will add 500 more students to the after-school program run by The Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCA, Embe and Volunteers of America

“With that model, we have four nonprofit agencies {The Boys and Girls Clubs, YMCA, Embe and Volunteers for America} from Sioux Falls that will be assuming the responsibility of that day-to-day care during the after-school program, while the Sioux Falls School District will maintain that oversight of the program and really making sure that the program is consistent,” Wimmer said.

Wimmer says these changes will provide more opportunities for students.

“You get community agencies who have resources programs, and then we can hook them up with, you know, different schools, and be able to really provide activities, programs, things like that, that kids are really interested in,” Wimmer said.

Helping parents and the district make the most of the important hours outside the classroom.

The first phase of this new model will start with elementary students; as the program grows, Middle and High School programs will be developed.