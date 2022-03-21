SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – The Compass Center offers support, including counseling and advocacy services, to survivors of sexual and domestic assault.

Thanks to two grants, the organization can now help even more people.

It’s launched its Little Navigators Program to prevent and treat trauma in preschool-age children.

“One of the things we were constantly coming up against is children who’d been exposed to violence or who had been victimized, were getting expelled from their childcare setting,” executive director, Michelle Trent said.

As part of the program, mental health professionals will be in child care settings.

“We are going to work with the childcare center staff to learn about trauma, to understand the developmentally appropriate milestones for kids, to understand how trauma impacts those,” Trent said.

There will also be group therapy with kids and they’ll work with parents.

“The third tier is doing intensive work with kids who need intensive intervention and so that will be a therapeutic classroom in the childcare setting that is staffed by our mental health professionals,” Trent said.

Trent says they will work with community providers to make sure children are receiving the support they need.

“Really thinking about how do we meet those needs of the community, and doing so in a group setting at the childcare center opens up the ability to treat more children because there’s a lot of children in that 3-5 age that really are needing services right now,” Trent said.

Trent says in April they will start the process of hiring mental health professionals and establish curriculum. By the fall, they plan to have those professionals working in the child care facilities.