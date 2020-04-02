Profile by Sanford donates 16,000 meals to Feeding South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Feeding South Dakota received a huge donation Thursday that will go a long ways in these troubling times.

Profile by Sanford dropped off $16,000 meals packaged up inside boxes to Feeding South Dakota.

“We saw the need within our local communities as we heard of unemployment rates and shortages at food pantries, so we came together and knew we could stock the shelves of our local pantries,” Terra Zahn Marketing Director said.

“With the coronavirus and the number of people who have been laid off or had their hours reduced, it’s obviously putting a strain on families right now so families are looking to organizations like us to fill those gaps, the demand we are seeing right now is twice of what it was this time last year,” Feeding South Dakota Executive Director Matt Gassen said.

Profile by Sanford had the meals in their warehouse. The meals are little packets of beef stew and other flavors.