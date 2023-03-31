SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The world’s premier bull riding organization has made its return to Sioux Falls.

35 bull riders will attempt to hold on for eight seconds at a time at the PBR Unleash The Beast Sioux Falls Invitational.

“It’s something that you don’t ever know it until you experience it, and we get to experience every weekend,” Mason Moody said.

Mason Moody grew up in Letcher, South Dakota.

“I’ve always loved the sport of rodeo, the lifestyle that we get to live, and I just fell in love with the bull riding,” Moody said.

The 19-year-old has won twice on the PBR Velocity Tour but is still looking to complete his first ride on the Unleash The Beast tour. It’s been his dream since first attending this event as a kid.

“Remember thinking that one day I’m going to be here, which in reality when I was 12 wasn’t very likely and to stand here today, and hopefully it’s in front of the home crowd, it would be something I’d mark in my heart that would last forever,” Moody said.

“Enjoy and take in every market you’re in,” PBR Entertainer Flint Rasmussen said.

A veteran of the sport has more than one piece of advice for Moody…

“Be ready for what travel and being in the limelight brings you. There’s no handbook but you can ask other people and get somewhat of a handbook,” Rasmussen said.

Rasmussen is in his final season as PBR’s official entertainer, and this season has been tabbed “Flint’s Last Dance.”

“I know I’m going to miss a lot of it, the fulfillment of the crowd, to step out in the loud music and bright lights in arenas like this will be hard but it’s just time and I wanted to do it before it was past time,” Rasmussen said.

On the other end of the spectrum, Moody’s career is just getting started and he’s hoping to put on a show in his home state.

“This is all I’ve wanted to do since I was a little kid, so hopefully I can turn it into a career that lasts eight, ten years hopefully and just be able to make a name for myself,” Moody said.

The bull riding action kicks off Friday night at 7:45 p.m. at the PREMIER Center. The three-day competition continues at 6:45 p.m. Saturday, and wraps up at 2:45 p.m. Sunday afternoon.