SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional boxing is coming to Sioux Falls next month.

The first-ever Sioux Falls Boxing Classic will take place at The District on December 1st.

The event is being put on by 15th Round Promotions, South Dakota Athletic Commission and Sioux Falls Sports Authority.

Tables and suites for the event are sold out and no individual tickets will be available at the door.

A part of the event’s proceeds will go to Volunteers of America, Dakotas and Mentoring Services of Sioux Falls.