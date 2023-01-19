SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Professional racquetball is making its long-awaited return to Sioux Falls.

The Lewis Drug Pro/Am got its start in 1978. It’s the longest running professional racquetball tournament in the United States but hasn’t been held since 2020 due to COVID.

“It’s a lot like riding a bike, you just have to kind of remember how to balance and things work out pretty good,” Lewis Drug Pro/Am volunteer Loren McManus said.

The event will feature professional players from the men’s International Racquetball Tour and amateurs, with participants from 20 states and seven countries.

“Over 30 of some of the best players in the world that are taking part in this tournament, so like any sport when you bring pros in you really see it at its finest,” McManus said.

“The most enjoyable part about watching the pros is you can watch for pure entertainment purposes, you won’t watch them to learn how to get better at racquetball,” Tournament Director Mark Gibbs said.

Mark Gibbs is the tournament director and part of the IRT. He says Sioux Falls is one of the most popular destinations on tour.

“It’s unique, it’s cold, it’s different for them, different from everywhere else we play but the hospitality we put out here it’s funny how they talk all season, every other stop everyone talks about Sioux Falls,” Gibbs said.

The tournament will attract online viewers from as far away as South America, where Gibbs says racquetball is second only to soccer in popularity.

“Fans that don’t even play racquetball will line up around the building for hours just to buy tickets to get into the venue to see the event,” Gibbs said.

A passion that McManus hopes will make its way back to the U.S.

“One of the things that we’re really striving to do is to try and build the sport back into what it was back in the mid-80s when it was really, really popular,” McManus said.

The tournament runs through Sunday, with the Singles Final scheduled for 11:00 a.m. and the Doubles Final at noon.